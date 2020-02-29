SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming officials announced the selections for the Trustees’s Scholars Award. The UW Trustees’ Scholars Award is the premier scholarship for the best and brightest Wyoming high school seniors.

Sheridan High School has eight students who have been selected for this scholarship: Michael Andersen, Kairstyn Holden, Katie Ligocki, Josiah Richards, Zoe Robison, Samantha Rogaczewski, Alicia Thoney and Sidney Wilson.

In order to be considered for the Trustees’ Scholars Award, students had to submit their UW admissions application by Dec. 1, 2019. A committee reviewed the completed applications and made selections based on the applicant pool reviewing GPA, test scores and academic rigor. Of the approximately 875 Wyoming students who applied and were admitted by Dec. 1 to UW, 275 were reviewed by committee to be considered for the Trustees’ Scholars Award, of which 182 were invited to participate in the remainder of the selection process.

One hundred students were awarded the scholarship.

Students who are identified to proceed to the next level will be invited to submit a resume and complete short-answer questions. A committee reviewed these candidates, and invited finalists to UW for an on-campus interview last month.

Students who receive the Trustees’ Scholars Award will have a four-year scholarship for an undergraduate degree (or up to eight consecutive semesters), including tuition, mandatory fees, university room and board.