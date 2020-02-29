Wyoming winters are known for frigid winds, negative degree temperatures, inches upon inches of snow and the occasional winter woes. As a mental health professional, winter woes are a common topic, especially as we fight to stay warm during the coldest months of the year.

What are winter woes? The clinical equivalent is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. SAD refers to a type of depression that’s related to seasonal changes (Mayo Clinic, 2017).

If you are feeling depressed and unmotivated or you’ve recently lost interest in activities that you normally enjoy, you might be experiencing SAD. Additionally, frequently feeling sluggish, sleepless nights, and depressing thoughts are also symptoms to watch for.

Though a clinical diagnosis exists, many of us experience symptoms without ever being diagnosed. Fear not! There are techniques you can use to combat those pesky woes and enjoy the winter months:

Tip 1: Brave the cold

Take advantage of Wyoming’s outdoor scene and try something new. We live in the perfect place for ice-fishing, ice-skating, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and snow-shoeing areas. Challenge yourself to get outside and explore a new winter hobby.

Tip 2: Eat a healthy diet

Make an effort to fill your body with foods that boost your mood and energy levels. Research (Nutrition, 2016) suggests that eating fruits and veggies rich in vitamins, minerals and micronutrients can lower your risk for depression and give you more energy.

Tip 3: Increase Vitamin D Intake

Low levels of Vitamin D are linked with SAD symptoms and depression. Because we get most of our Vitamin D from the sun, taking a Vitamin D supplement can help replenish our depleted systems during the dark winter months.

Tip 4: Happy Lights

Happy lights, also known as sun lamps, mimic the effects of natural outdoor light. According to a 2015 study on SAD, sun lamps were found to improve melatonin production and serotonin activity, which improves mood and sleep habits.

Tip 5: Treat yourself

Just because it is too cold to go outside, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Plan a movie night for you and friends, start a new project, read a book by the fire or finally get to that Netflix show you have been waiting to watch. Make a list of activities you can do inside and actually do them.

Tip 6: Stay active

Exercise has been found to reduce symptoms of SAD and improve mood. You don’t have to leave the house to stay active. Download a free app or YouTube a 20-minute yoga session that can be done in the comfort of your home while still in your pajamas.

Tip 7: Talk about it

Sometimes the best way to feel better is talking about how you are feeling. Therapists can help you train your brain to focus less on the negative things happening in your life and more on the positive.

Shelby Garstad is the coordinator of counseling services at Sheridan College.