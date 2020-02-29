Congratulations on the second skijoring event held last weekend. Sheridan’s enthusiastic recreation mindset has a demonstrated performance of thinking up and executing recreation events that not only hold up but establish Sheridan has a place to come to recreate. Among many there are three that have stood the test of time.

In 1976, Homer Scott Jr. and Willard Cook established a regional handball tournament at the newly refurbished YMCA facility. Handball was at its peak and several times over 120 players from the Rocky Mountain region would utilize the then six courts at the YMCA for the tournament. Times and facilities change but the tournament, now called the Cowboy Classic, is still held each year in February and brings some of the best players in the region for three days. The scope is modest but the quality of players is excellent and the YMCA is a very solid partner.

Then, 1985 saw the establishment of the Big Horn Equestrian Center and Big Horn polo. Polo was established in Sheridan County in the late 1890s but the change of facility in 1983-4 took away the Moncrief Field and left polo without a home. Again community leaders established a not-for-profit organization and Big Horn polo was back on the map. Now, in 2020, the Equestrian Center teamed with the Flying H fields brings polo to the community starting in June throughout the Don King Days on Labor Day Weekend. This polo community brings some of the world’s premier players, superior horses and chuckers for the public to watch each week. Polo is world class and part of our community.

Long-distance endurance running was just emerging throughout the western U.S. in the early 1990s. In March 1993, a few hard core long-distance runners dreamed up the framework for what is now the Big Horn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run. Over the last 15 years, this event has expanded to include a 100-mile run and world recognition — not only for the challenge but for community that is warm, engaging and supportive.

Jay Stender is executive director of Forward Sheridan.