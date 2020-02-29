Anyone who grew up in Sheridan County knows the joy of chili and cinnamon rolls. As an elementary schooler at Woodland Park, I would scan the cafeteria menu each month and start the countdown to the day when the culinary combo would be served on my tray. The duo seemed as classic as eggs and toast or grilled cheese and tomato soup.

I did not realize that the pairing was not universal until a decade later, when I was living in New York with Erik Hoversten, a fellow WP Wrangler. His sister, Sara, lived nearby and had prepared chili and cinnamon rolls for a group of friends.

Erik and I were thrilled by the surprise dose of nostalgia. Her partner, a native of Philly, was bemused, as were the other East Coast guests. Erik, Sara and I looked at each other.

“You guys don’t know about chili and cinnamon rolls?”

The three of us tried to describe how delicious the two were together. We explained how cinnamon — a cross-over ingredient — married the two dishes in sweet-and-savory heaven. We debated the decision to dip the roll in the chili. We talked about the experience of walking in a row with your classmates, breathing in the unmistakable aroma wafting down the hallway before you even turned the corner into the cafeteria. Even the teachers seemed to walk faster on chili-and-cinnamon-roll day.

Somehow, that did not translate. The others opted to eat their chili first, followed by the cinnamon rolls for dessert.

“Sacrilege!”

For our remaining years in New York together, our shared love of chili and cinnamon rolls remained a small bond that we could tug on from time to time.

“Why don’t people understand?” we would ask each other.

Since moving back to Sheridan, the ubiquity of chili and cinnamon rolls reminds me that I am home. Beyond school lunchrooms, the pairing shows up at fundraisers, holiday bazaars and professional luncheons.

Craving the combo on a recent cold day, I was inspired to discover whether this genius meal really was the creation of Sheridan County cooks. In fact, chili and cinnamon rolls are enjoyed together — primarily in school cafeterias — in rural communities across the Mountain West and Midwest.

The origin story is not 100% clear, however.

“Some accounts trace the sweet-savory duo to logging camps, where cooks combined a day’s leftovers with chili and poured it over cinnamon rolls to make a fortifying ‘loggers breakfast,’” according to Atlas Obscura. The website also noted the practical benefits of the meal for cafeterias: Affordable and mostly preserved, the ingredients offer more than enough calories for growing children.

“While the chili stews, there’s plenty of time for the labor of love that is mixing, rolling and slicing dough to form cinnamon rolls, plus whipping up and applying the crowning ooey-gooey glory that is homemade frosting,” AO added.

However the pairing came to be, I am glad it continues to be served to younger generations in Sheridan County and beyond. On a recent evening in Portland, Sara — now my sister-in-law — cooked the meal for a group of us again. This time, surrounded by family, including her baby son, no eyebrows were raised, every bowl was emptied and hearts were filled.