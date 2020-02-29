SHERIDAN — Friday morning, between 20 and 40 Sheridanites from different walks of life shared a meal together before loading a chartered bus traveling to a funeral service celebrating a U.S. war hero.

Cpl. Remigio “Ray” Barela lived to be 101 before dying in Casper, where he was buried and honored at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday. Born in 1918 in Colorado, Barela served in the Marines from 1942 to 1946, World War II era, which WYO West Warrior Foundation’s Brad Walden said stands as the greatest generation.

Walden, along with a host of local veterans, community members and Best Western staff loaded a CoachUSA chartered bus for a donated trip to honor Barela, who was reported by The Associated Press to have no existing family.

Bistro 307’s Douglas Meier “got the ball rolling” by reaching out to the bus service and providing breakfast and lunch for all those traveling to the funeral. From there, Walden and Best Western employee Tami Jelly helped coordinate riders and took the trip as well.

Those in attendance simply wanted to honor someone deserving of highest recognition, Meier said in an advertisement for the event.

“The camaraderie in Wyoming is second to none,” Walden said. “Our mission is, today, we’re not burying a stranger, we’re supporting a hero.”

Notice of the funeral service circulated on UpCycle and Meier grabbed hold of plans for coordinating the food and travels. From there, advertising and word of mouth resulted in the eclectic group of Sheridanites.

“We’ve got Vietnam tunnel rats, seabees, rangers, fighter pilots from Vietnam era, the commander of the VFW Post, all of them,” Walden said.

Rudy Pearson dressed in his dress blues for the event and others donned hats from their time in the military for the occasion.

Walden said Barela had saved up enough money to finance his own funeral service after paying for assisted living for himself for years.

“Just a legend,” Walden said. “And they were the greatest generation and we’re running low on them. In our lifetime, in 20 years, we’ll be doing the same thing with our Vietnam veterans, too.”

Jelly said it was an honor to be able to go and show respect for Barela. Walden agreed.

“Flying the flag is easy but taking one day out of your life to pay respects to somebody who changed their life so we could have our freedom,” Walden said.