SHERIDAN — Matt Egging takes a seat in front of his coffee roaster with a timer set and green coffee beans ready to pour. Customers drift in and out to chat or grab their daily cold brew.

He turns the switch to start the roast and over the next 12 minutes or so, he listens for auditory cues and watches the thermometer to ensure he hits the target medium to dark roast. The beans hop and bounce around the roaster, shifting hue toward a dark umber. Chaff (bits of coffee bean husk) fly out and he snags a flake from mid air.

“This is like candy,” Egging said.

This batch of roasted coffee will become cups of coffee for friends in Kentucky. Egging said he is grateful to provide coffee for friends and neighbors that is sourced and produced with green practices.

When Egging opened Manchester St. Coffee on First Street about one year ago, he and his landlord, Bobby Price, began discussing putting solar panels on top of the building.

Price owns Price Solar and Electric — one of the few solar contractors in the area, Price said.

Price’s goal is to bring his building down to net-zero energy production and usage by the end of the year. The building, which hosts two tenants in addition to Egging, is currently around 50%. Price said the next step is to double the wattage the panels currently produce. Egging said if he eventually expands to a larger location, solar energy is now a part of his business — he aims to take solar with him wherever he goes.

Anecdotally, his artisan roasts have benefited from the switch to solar. The electric roaster heats up more quickly and produces an overall better roast, he said.

“That’s a result of the pure sine wave,” Price said. “It makes the machinery more efficient.”

Price said a solar sine wave is a more pure form of energy — better for electronics and other equipment. By the time a utility company’s energy travels across a power line to a consumer, that energy is “dirty,” Price said. The solar panels serving Egging’s business and other building tenants prioritizes the building first before taking any energy off the grid.

In response to the common criticism that solar panels require more natural resource mining to produce than they’re worth for their clean energy, Price said the technology has made major strides since solar emerged in the energy market. Today’s inverters are 98% efficient, meaning minimal energy is lost during conversion.

As far as the expense, Price said his customers expect a seven- to 10-year return on their investment in solar. A small amount of coal is burned to make a solar panel, then no coal is used for the next 50 years during a panel’s life span, he said.

“That panel is making its own energy from what God has already given us,” Price said.

Price is part of Wyoming’s Solar Energy Association, which pushes legislators to reconsider solar as not a replacement for coal but another source to add to Wyoming’s energy portfolio and a transitional opportunity for future energy workers if they choose, he said.

Solar has been growing throughout Price’s 15 years in Sheridan, he said. Combining a clean energy approach with Manchester St. Coffee sourcing integrates two complementary products. Egging sources his coffee beans through Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, which claims to be onsite, forging relationships with coffee farmers long term, according to its website.

Egging said as coffee evolved from a commodity to an experience, consumers have begun to take greater interest in the origin of their coffee and how farmers are treated. Coffee’s recent “history of heart,” aligns seamlessly with processing coffee using solar energy, Egging said.

“[That] means that my daughter…she is going to have a cleaner place to grow up,” he said.