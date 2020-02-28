SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 4:30 p.m.

• EMS call cancelled, 700 block Monte Vista, 4:32 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6:33 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 10:27 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:47

• Medical, 900 block Dunnuck Street, 6:22 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Trauma, 300 block West Brundage Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Place, 1:30 p.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block Park Drive, 1:54 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 2:09 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Country Estates, 6:13 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 8:34 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:31 p.m.

Thursday

• Medical, 400 block North Brooks Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Thomas Drive, 7:58 a.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 32, 8:03 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Deer Run Road, 9:39 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 10 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Trauma, 1000 block Leopard Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 13, 4:09 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block Long Drive, 4:29 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Monte Vista, 4:32 p.m.

• Trauma, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 10:26 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 10:49 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block Railway Street, 11:10 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Paintbrush Drive, 12:49 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 7:22 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:18 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 7:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:26 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Champion Drive, 8:37 a.m.

• Careless driver, South Main Street, 8:54 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 9:24 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 11:59 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Brock Avenue, 2:02 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Val Vista Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 4:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:51 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 9:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 10:52 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 11:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Possession of stolen property, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 7:04 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 8:51 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 9:43 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 4:15 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 16, Clearmont, 10:25 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Carlow S. Birdinground, 19, Lodge Grass, Montana, disposal of stolen property, eluding an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Solomon R. Tegenu, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 8