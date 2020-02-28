WYO to offer The Met in HD

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host another round of The Met Live in HD at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

The show, “Agrippina,” tells a story of intrigue and impropriety in ancient Rome.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com, at the WYO at 42 N. Main St. or by phone at 307-672-9084.

Kickoff party planned

for Relay for Life

SHERIDAN — A kickoff party to celebrate the 2020 Relay for Life event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

The event will include games, awards and team captain packet pickups.

This year’s event is set for July 25, but teams begin fundraising early.

The kickoff party will take place at Luminous Brewhouse, located at 504 Broadway St.