Rams advance to semifinals

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School boys basketball team defeated Niobrara High School 56-42 Thursday.

The Rams gained 10-5 lead after the first quarter and entered halftime with a 25-21 lead. Big Horn had a 43-41 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Carson Bates and James Richards each had 11 points in the game.

The Rams face Pine Bluffs High School at 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Lady Rams falls to Southeast

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School girls basketball team fell to Southeast High School 39-30 Thursday.

The Lady Rams trailed 9-3 after the first quarter and were down 15-14 at halftime. They trailed 26-19 entering the fourth quarter.

Big Horn was led by Courtney Wallach with 12 points.

The Lady Rams faced Wright High School at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Eagles win opening game

DAYTON — Tongue River High School boys basketball team defeated Wind River High School 53-31 Thursday.

The Eagles built a 14-4 first-quarter lead and entered halftime with a 34-10 lead.

Braden McCafferty and Daien Bear Don’t Walk led the team with 12 points each.

Tongue River faces Wyoming Indian High School at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Eagles lose to Wyoming Indian

DAYTON — Tongue River High School girls basketball lost 57-29 to Wyoming Indian High School Thursday.

The Lady Eagles trailed 12-2 after the first quarter and trailed 29-13 at halftime.

Sydnee Pitman led the team with 9 points.

Tongue River faced Greybull High School at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Lady Panthers fall in opening round

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team lost to Lingle-Fort Laramie High School 51-44.

The Lady Panthers were close through the first three quarters, trailing 12-11 after the first quarter and 26-24 entering halftime. AC trailed 39-37 entering the fourth quarter.

Ashlynn Fennema led the team with 14 points.

The Lady Panthers faced Guernsey-Sunrise High School at 9 a.m. Friday morning.