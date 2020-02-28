SHERIDAN — The stands at the Whitney Rink in the M&Ms Center had 300-400 people in attendance to check out the new junior hockey team in September. The stands were mostly full and there was a small contingency of fans watching from the standing area on the north end of the center.

Blake Billings said as the Sheridan NA3HL Hawks’ season progressed and the team was noticed by the community, the numbers grew to crowd sizes closing in on 800 people and has been an awesome experience.

“I definitely have had one of my favorite years of hockey because of the team and the environment of the games,” Billings said.

The past three games saw crowds of 788, 694 and 779 people with the stands packed and standing room scarce on either end of the rink.

Head coach Andy Scheib said the more fans pack into the arena during the game, the greater motivation the team has to not disappoint the people that came out to support the program. This gives the team an extra boost and helps them work harder.

The junior team’s adjustment to a new town is displayed by the fan support at games, Scheib said. The Hawks have grafted themselves into the community.

Scheib said the team has received support at games and through messages on Facebook. Younger fans are now looking up to the current players, wearing Hawks jerseys.

Scheib said children aspiring to be like the players proves the team is a quality group of young men on and off the ice.

The Hawks posted an 18-5 record at home in their first season in Sheridan and are in the hunt for a division title.

Sheridan faces the Bozeman Icedogs — three points ahead of Sheridan in the standings — on the road to conclude the year.

There is nor room for error, as the Hawks need to win both games to win the division, Scheib said. The team wanted to be in a position to win the title at the end of the season and accomplished that goal. He is happy for the team and is excited to see how far this team goes.

The Icedogs are the only team with a winning record against the Hawks, going 3-1 in the first four meetings. The last meeting was Nov. 30.

Billings said the Hawks were still working on chemistry in the first four games and the team is now in the swing of things. Sheridan just needs to play their game of working hard, grinding in the corners and putting some shots on net.

The Hawks have solid goaltenders and need to score a few goals to be successful, Billings said.

Scheib said he sees a lot of similarities between the Icedogs and the Hawks. Both teams have solid goalies, a solid scoring line and a good defense.

The top three forward the Hawks have to defend against is Luke Hartage with 84 points on the year, Duncan McGarrah with 63 points and Hazen McKay with 82 points. Bozeman’s top defender, Zach Monaco, has 33 points on the season.

Sheridan will need the entire team to contribute to earn the win. Scheib believes Sheridan’s overall depth gives them the advantage. The Hawks style has been constant pressure all over the ice, forcing turnovers, getting pucks on net and crashing rebounds. Sheridan will not change their style heading into playoffs.

Friday and Saturday’s games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. starts.