SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will host its monthly meeting March 5 at the Holiday Inn.

Attendees should see the hostess at the restaurant for the meeting location. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the speaker beginning at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join for dinner or just the presentation.

This event is free and open to the public.

This month, Michael Page will offer a presentation on, “The Crow Ceramic Tradition: Hunter-Gatherer Pottery of the Bighorns.” Page will provide an overview of the ethnogenesis and prehistory of the Crow and their relatives, the Hidatsa. This will be followed by a discussion of Crow pottery to address its unique characteristics and also its similarities with neighboring ceramic traditions.

Page has worked on a wide range of archaeological and cultural resource management projects throughout Wyoming as well as in the upper-Midwest, the Southeast and the Great Plains. Since 2010, Page has worked for the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist-Archaeological Survey Division where he provides cultural resource management services for a range of clients primarily in the public sector. His personal research interests include prehistoric pottery production, anthropology of learning, sourcing of pottery and stone and geoarchaeology.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.