SHERIDAN — JRH Acoustic Latin Guitar Trio will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The trio — comprised of Jose Roberto Hernandez, Manuel Constancio and Fernanda Bustamante — uses guitar, violin and vocal arrangements to transport audiences.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.