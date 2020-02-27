SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 will send the boys and girls basketball teams from Tongue River and Big Horn high schools to their respective regional tournaments Feb. 27-29.

Big Horn travels to the 2A East regional tournament in Torrington and Tongue River competes in Riverton.

Young Rams to continue development in postseason

Toby Schons received varsity playing time for the Big Horn boys basketball team in his freshman season. The 6-foot-5 post averaged three points and four rebounds in 11 appearances.

“It has been really cool, I have not really thought about much of it other than working hard and trying to do my best,” Schons said.

Head Coach Mike Daley said Schons’ development hit a few snags due to injuries, causing the coaches to slow the pace for his progression. Daley has big expectations for Schons in the future but knows right now he has senior post players that will take care of business before Schons steps on the court.

Daley said he would like to have the younger players receive playing time in the regional tournament, providing insight into the future of the program. However, Daley’s main priority is to win two games and qualify for state.

Schons said he is excited for a postseason experience and to continue his development in becoming a better overall player.

Schons gains mental reps during the games when he is not on the court. He listens to the plays called and runs through his responsibilities in his head. Schons looks for areas of improvement in the offense, noticing when there are opportunities to work the ball into the post. He tracks his potential defensive assignment, mentally preparing to guard him.

Schons said the upperclassmen have guided him this season, showing different ways to execute a play and how to find an open look. He received tips and pointers during games and practices.

Defense is a focus point for the Rams entering the tournament. Daley wants Big Horn to hold its opponents in the 40-50 points range to give the team a good chance to win. Big Horn allows, on average, 46.6 points per game, the third lowest average in 2A this season.

The team also needs to improve its percentage from the free-throw line. The Rams average 59% from the line on the season and Daley wants to see that number reach 70% from the line. Reaching the charity stripe is a good indication the team is being aggressive, Daley said.

The Rams are 13-7 on the season and posted a 5-1 conference record, earning the No. 2 seed from the north for regionals.

Big Horn faces Niobrara High School, the No. 3 seed from the south, to start the tournament.

Daley does not pay attention to seeding for the regional or state tournaments. In postseason, teams generally play tougher than their seeding indicates, Daley said. Plenty of No. 4 seeds have taken down the top team at the state tournament.

Big Horn has three tough games to earn a bid to the state tournament. Daley and the Rams will focus on one team at a time.

Big Horn and Lusk play at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Torrington.

Lady Rams enter postseason on winning streak

After losing the first seven games of the season, the Big Horn girls basketball team finished the year 9-5 and are on a four-game winning streak entering the postseason.

Head coach Kip Butler said the team stayed the course and improved in every game.

Senior Courtney Wallach said at the beginning of the season, the team spent a lot of time going over the basics. Now, practices are spent preparing for the next opponent.

The team is in the right spot entering the tournament because it is still improving and trending upward, Wallach said.

Butler said the tremendous growth this season is because the players were coachable and remained eager to improve daily. The hard work is paying off for the team, Butler said.

“That is huge to come together as a team this time of the year,” Butler said.

Confidence will be tested in the postseason. It is guaranteed the team will face adversity, Butler said. Big Horn needs to stay together as a unit, and the ability to handle adversity determines the team’s success.

Wallach said the regional tournament has fans from every team at the games, not just the hometown team. This creates a different atmosphere and it will be important for the Lady Rams to not fold under pressure.

The Lady Rams, who finished 4-2 in conference play and earned the No. 2 seed from the north, faces Southeast High School, the No. 3 team from the south.

Butler said Southeast is a good rebounding team and Big Horn needs to win the offensive rebounding battle.

The teams play at 5 p.m. in Torrington.

Eagles look to start on right foot

The Tongue River boys team is entering the first round of the 2A West regional tournament as focused and prepared as possible, head coach Tyler Hanson said.

The tournament season comes with higher expectations and higher stakes, Hanson said. The team needs to step up and make a run to earn a bid to state.

The Eagles need to have fast starts in games and jump out to early leads.

Hanson said the team always plays better with the lead compared to playing from behind.

Defensive intensity and winning the turnover battle will be key for the Eagles, senior Braden McCafferty said. Playing strong defense allows the Eagles to force turnovers, earn easy points and control the pace of the game.

The team has focused on keeping the possession of the ball and finding the best shot.

In every loss this season, the Eagles also lost the turnover battle.

Winning the first game would be huge for the team as it guarantees Tongue River plays on Saturday and gives the team a chance at the regional title.

The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed from the north after posting a 3-3 conference record and an 11-10 regular season. Tongue River faces the No. 3 team from the south, Wind River High School.

The Eagles defeated Wind River 73-44 in December. Senior Braden McCafferty said the team started off slow but took control of the game in the third quarter.

A win Thursday would most likely have the Eagles face the top-ranked team in 2A, Wyoming Indian High School who is the No. 1 seed from the south. McCafferty said the game against Wyoming Indian would be fun with high intensity.

Tongue River lost to Wyoming Indian 65-49 in December.

Hanson and the team know February is a different time of the season and the Eagles need to be ready to play Thursday.

Tongue River plays Wind River 12:30 p.m. in Riverton.

Playing with a desire to win

The Tongue River girls basketball team has a tough task in their first game of the 2A west regional tournament. The Lady Eagles face the top-ranked Wyoming Indian High School, who is 20-3 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.

Tongue River is 9-12 on the year and was 1-5 in conference play. The one conference win was a 29-27 victory Feb. 21 against the No. 2 team in the state, Rocky Mountain High School. The win built momentum for the team entering this weekend, junior Izzy Carbert said.

The Lady Eagles played with everything they had and did not settle, said senior Kalie Bocek.

The team had a slot of energy and intensity in the win, senior Sydney Butler said. The win proved to the team what they can accomplish when they want to win the game.

The same energy will be needed in back-to-back games for the Lady Eagles to qualify for the state tournament, said head coach Ryan Alley.

Alley said the team showed up hungry against Rocky Mountain and wanted the game more. Alley told the girls often in tournaments, games are decided by what team is the hungriest and who wants to win more.

Tongue River has played well the past few weeks and Alley wants to see the level of play continue to elevate.

Playing with high energy allows the team to compete at a high level.

High energy and being the hungrier team allows the Lady Eagles to gain an early lead. Alley said the team has fallen behind early in games too often this season, leaving a hole to dig out of. Gaining an early lead playing a complete game can allow the team to compete with anyone.

The Lady Eagles lost to Wyoming Indian 59-27 Dec. 21.

The teams play at 2:30 p.m. in Riverton.