By Greg Johnson, Gillette News Record via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — The Federal Trade Commission is challenging a proposed joint venture between Peabody Energy Corp. and Arch Coal Inc. that would reorganize the companies’ Powder River Basin coal operations under a single umbrella.

The FTC announced Wednesday morning that it’s filed a complaint against the joint venture, claiming that “the transaction will eliminate competition between Peabody and Arch Coal,” according to a press release announcing the move. In essence, the FTC says the joint venture would give the nation’s two largest coal producers an unfair competitive advantage.

Because Peabody and Arch together control more than 60 percent of the Powder River Basin coal production and reserves, they would have an unfair advantage in a joint venture with a potential to raise prices on their customers, the complaint says.

“The complaint alleges that owners of power generation units designed to burn Southern Powder River Basin coal have high fixed costs, and these units cannot readily replace SPRB coal with natural gas, wind, sun or nuclear fuels,” the FTC says in its press release.

The FTC’s concern for how the joint venture could potentially impact coal-fired power generators shows a possible outcome if the plan were approved, but it’s not that realistic, said Rob Godby, associate dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and deputy director of the University of Wyoming Center of Energy Regulation and Policy.

“The FTC’s concern seems to be that (those power companies) are a captive customer to this type of coal,” he said. “That fear they’re going to raise the price on them, there’s just not much room to do that.

“Coal is struggling to stay in the market. We know that. While it would be possible for this combined company to (fix prices at a higher rate), I would argue that’s probably not in their best interest. If you put your customers out of business, is that really a smart move?

“Given the conditions of the market, I would be skeptical that this would raise prices for the consumers.”

Since filing its joint venture proposal with federal regulators in June 2019, Peabody and Arch have maintained the consolidation would create efficiencies and cost savings that couldn’t be realized operating individually.

Those synergies include unlocking about $820 million in savings for the companies in combining their largest assets, the North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder mines, into a single operation. They also expect annual savings of about $120 million a year for the first decade of the joint venture. During the company’s 2019 year-end report earlier this month, Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow said Arch and Peabody have submitted about 3.1 million pages of documentation, six white papers and have made four presentations to the FTC.

Both companies can fight the FTC’s challenge at an administrative trial scheduled to begin Aug. 11.

For now, the news of the agency’s 4-1 vote against the joint venture will not go over well for their financial health, said Benjamin Nelson, lead coal analyst for Moody’s.

“The FTC’s rejection of the proposed joint venture between Peabody Energy and Arch Coal is a credit negative development for both companies,” Nelson said in a statement reacting to the FTC’s challenge.