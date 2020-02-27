SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 1:29 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Park Drive, 1:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Illegal parking, West Heald Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 1:27 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:19 a.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 2:23 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Mental subject, West Brundage Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Fire drill, Burton Street, 6:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Fraud, East Eighth Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Dispute all others, East Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.
• Dispute all others, East Brundage Lane, 4:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sumner Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Harassment, North Brooks Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:10
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 11
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 26, 4:31 p.m.
• Dispute all others, East Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.
• Animal injured, Maverick Drive, 6:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jacob G. Barrera, 36, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Christina M. Schaal, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 1