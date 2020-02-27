SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 1:29 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Park Drive, 1:53 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Illegal parking, West Heald Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Mental subject, Long Drive, 1:27 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:19 a.m.

• Mental subject, Long Drive, 2:23 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Mental subject, West Brundage Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Fire drill, Burton Street, 6:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Fraud, East Eighth Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Dispute all others, East Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.

• Dispute all others, East Brundage Lane, 4:46 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sumner Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Harassment, North Brooks Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:10

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 11

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 26, 4:31 p.m.

• Dispute all others, East Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.

• Animal injured, Maverick Drive, 6:15 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jacob G. Barrera, 36, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Christina M. Schaal, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1