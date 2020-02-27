Winter concert series continues at Sheridan Inn

SHERIDAN — The Historic Sheridan Inn will host a winter concert series on each Friday through April.

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will offer a chance for dancing and fun at the inn, located at 856 Broadway St.

The remaining schedule of performers for the series includes:

Feb. 28 — Nate Champion Band

March 6 — Justin Beasley

March 13 — Tris Munsick

March 20 — Exit 53

March 27 — Top 10

April 10 — Band of Outlaws

April 24 — Justin Beasley

There is a $5 cover charge, though children 12 and younger get in for free.

Last Friday at First concert tomorrow

SHERIDAN — Last Friday at First Congregational United Church of Christ will host a free concert Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Concert goers will enjoy music from soloist Spencer Morris, love songs from Just Harmony and music from accordionist Mike Kuzara.

The public is invited and donations are welcomed. Donations benefit music scholarships at Sheridan College. For more information or to donate your talents, email jharm@wyoming.com.

First Congregational UCC is located at 100 W. Works St. in Sheridan.

Real Life Church organizes parents night out

SHERIDAN — Real Life Church will offer parents a night out Saturday.

From 5:30-8 p.m., the church will host fun activities for children in kindergarten through fifth grade so parents can enjoy a night out on the town.

Children will participate in games, dodgeball, play on inflatables and more. Those planning to attend must register online at iheartsheridan.com.

The cost is $5 per child.

The event will take place at Real Life Church, located at 444 W. Alger St.

RSVPs due for SHRM meeting

SHERIDAN — Society for Human Resource Management Big Horn Mountain Chapter will offer a luncheon and education program March 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program provided by Amanda Esch of Davis and Cannon, LLP, will focus on Fair Labor Standards Act and Department of Labor updates, including commonly used exemptions.

Lunch will be provided by Bonafide.

RSVP is required.

The cost is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for nonmembers.

Contact bighornmountainchapter@gmail.com for additional information and to RSVP by Feb. 28. The luncheon will take place at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s downtown location, 61 S. Gould St.