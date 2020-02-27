SHERIDAN — More than 35 students received degrees or certificates from Sheridan College at the end of the fall 2019 semester.

The following is a list of Sheridan College students from Sheridan County who completed their course work and received a degree or certificate:

• Hannah Adriaens, Associate of Science, Health Science with Honors

• Joelle Borden, Associate of Science, Health Science

• Kelcee Brower, Associate of Science, Health Science with High Honors

• Mallary Bumbaca, Associate of Arts, Social Science

• William Card, Associate of Science, General Science with High Honors

• Olivia Conrad, Associate of Science, Business with High Honors

• Presley Felker, Associate of Science, General Studies

• Ansar Gubin, Certificate of Completion, Culinary Arts with High Honors

• Natalie Greenelsh, Associate of Applied Science, Massage Therapy

• Bradley Harcrow, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Technology with High Honors

• Taylor Hodge, Associate of Science, Health Science

• Carson Holwell, Associate of Science, Health Science

• Myranda Irion, Associate of Science, General Studies with Honors

• Nick Landon, Certificate of Completion, Personal Trainer Education

• Aidan McCurry, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice

• Emily Miller, Certificate of Completion, Early Childhood Education with High Honors

• Reuben Morris, Associate of Science, Secondary Education

• Robert Pallas, Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security

• Aaron Ramsey, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Networking Administration with Honors

• Renee Roberts, Associate of Science, General Studies

• Cassidy Schellinger, Associate of Science, Health Science with High Honors

• Camren Schneider, Associate of Science , Business

• Aaron Schwede, Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture

• Erik Sickel, Associate of Applied Science , Horticulture & Sports Turf Management

• Holly Swaney, Associate of Science, General Studies with High Honors