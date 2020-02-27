SHERIDAN — More than 35 students received degrees or certificates from Sheridan College at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
The following is a list of Sheridan College students from Sheridan County who completed their course work and received a degree or certificate:
• Hannah Adriaens, Associate of Science, Health Science with Honors
• Joelle Borden, Associate of Science, Health Science
• Kelcee Brower, Associate of Science, Health Science with High Honors
• Mallary Bumbaca, Associate of Arts, Social Science
• William Card, Associate of Science, General Science with High Honors
• Olivia Conrad, Associate of Science, Business with High Honors
• Presley Felker, Associate of Science, General Studies
• Ansar Gubin, Certificate of Completion, Culinary Arts with High Honors
• Natalie Greenelsh, Associate of Applied Science, Massage Therapy
• Bradley Harcrow, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Technology with High Honors
• Taylor Hodge, Associate of Science, Health Science
• Carson Holwell, Associate of Science, Health Science
• Myranda Irion, Associate of Science, General Studies with Honors
• Nick Landon, Certificate of Completion, Personal Trainer Education
• Aidan McCurry, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice
• Emily Miller, Certificate of Completion, Early Childhood Education with High Honors
• Reuben Morris, Associate of Science, Secondary Education
• Robert Pallas, Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security
• Aaron Ramsey, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Networking Administration with Honors
• Renee Roberts, Associate of Science, General Studies
• Cassidy Schellinger, Associate of Science, Health Science with High Honors
• Camren Schneider, Associate of Science , Business
• Aaron Schwede, Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture
• Erik Sickel, Associate of Applied Science , Horticulture & Sports Turf Management
• Holly Swaney, Associate of Science, General Studies with High Honors