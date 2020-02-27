SHERIDAN — The March Jentel Presents event will take place March 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts.

Jentel Presents is a community outreach program featuring visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program. The presenters this month will include poet Amy A. Whitcomb of Davis, California; painter Liz Roth of Stillwater, Oklahoma; painter Liz Silbaugh of Wyncote, Pennsylvania; creative nonfiction writer Rebecca Young of Leadville, Colorado; mixed media artist Stacy Isenbarger of Moscow, Idaho; and printmaker Mary Claire Becker of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The event is free and open to the public. SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.