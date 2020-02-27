If you have not attended and witnessed portions of our state government at work in the Wyoming State Capitol, you should. It is sometimes simultaneously snore-inducing boring and blood-pumping exciting. Here’s why.

If you aren’t used to some of the pomp and circumstance that comes with government, you may get lost in some of the minutiae that makes our state go. Legislators must slog through hundreds of bills in just a few short weeks, therefore they work long hours and listen to many, many arguments for and against proposed legislation.

While you may find your head nodding if you aren’t tracking the discussions, if you understand the behind-the-scenes lobbying and negotiations and pick up on some of the jokes and barbs tossed around the House and Senate floors, you may — if you enjoy watching the sausage be made — find your blood pressure rising and your attention rapt.

For example, you may learn more hanging out in the lobby of each chamber than you do in the House or Senate alone. In the lobbies, legislators pop out to speak with constituents, lobbyists and others who hope to say “hello,” make opinions known or sway opinions.

The best part, though, is that the access is possible.

Despite concerns that Washington, D.C. politics have crept into the bloodline of our own state government, the access we have to our senators, representatives and public officials cannot compare to access others across the country have to their own government.

While in Cheyenne last week, for example, I had a chance to visit with nearly all of Sheridan County’s local representation. In addition, I spent time with the justices on our Wyoming Supreme Court, Attorney General Bridgette Hill, high-ranking officials in the Wyoming Military Department, State Auditor Kristi Racines and many other individuals who likely had far more pressing matters to address.

Granted, I had the opportunity to do all of that with the help of Leadership Wyoming. But, my instinct tells me the folks we heard speak and asked questions of make time for many groups and many individuals.

Perhaps this closeness to our government reflects the tight-knit nature of our state. Perhaps it provides the example of why having citizen legislators is unique. It’s more difficult for a legislator to dodge a constituent when they know that same constituent may be in his or her Main Street business the following month, coaching their kids’ soccer game that spring or leading a committee meeting for a local nonprofit.

It also emphasizes, though, that as constituents we have no excuse for being disengaged from the process. With accessibility like we have to our government, only you are to blame if your voice isn’t heard.