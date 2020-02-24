SHERIDAN — Several local students earned spots on the University of Wyoming’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.

To be named for the Dean’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 UW semester hours for the term on a basis of A, B, C, D or F that are above freshman standing, and have a GPA of 3.4 of better.

Local students named to the list include:

SHERIDAN

Kathryn Arneson, Blayne Baker, Colton Bates, Kailee Becking, Danielle Bedwell, Jacob Belus, Andrew Boint, Katelynn Brooks, Kolby Brown, Megan Culver, Christopher Davis, Nicole Dillon, Culley Emborg, Cassidy Enloe, Josie Fettig, Jennae Fieldgrove, Kaycie Garner, Lydia Gilbert, Kristin Grammens, Molly Green, Heather Heath, Christina Herman, Alisyn Hutton, Katelyn Kayser, Geonyoung Lee, Amanda Lindberg, Kaylin McKinley, Melinda Miller, Jaxon Porterfield, Trinity Preston, Riley Rafferty, Tyra Relaford, Scott Rogaczewski, Nathan Roma, Rylee Smith, Matthew Springsteen, Elizabeth Standish, Delainy Szmyd, McKinzie Taylor, Cody Townsend, Jon Ulibarri, Samuel Walker, Katherine Weitz, Nicole Wolz, Aaron Woodward

ARVADA

Dylan Collins

BANNER

Brodie Daugherty, Grace Gustafson, Noah Gustafson, Zachary Petersburg, Katherine Thiel,

RANCHESTER

Dean Hatzenbiler, Heidi Henderson, Jenna Keller, Macey McArthur

DAYTON

Michael Johnston, Brennan Kutterer, Mary Miller

STORY

Maggie Pierce, Benjamin Romanjenko,

BIG HORN

Christian Mayer, Andrew Ratty