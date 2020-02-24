SHERIDAN — Several local students earned spots on the University of Wyoming’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
To be named for the Dean’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 UW semester hours for the term on a basis of A, B, C, D or F that are above freshman standing, and have a GPA of 3.4 of better.
Local students named to the list include:
SHERIDAN
Kathryn Arneson, Blayne Baker, Colton Bates, Kailee Becking, Danielle Bedwell, Jacob Belus, Andrew Boint, Katelynn Brooks, Kolby Brown, Megan Culver, Christopher Davis, Nicole Dillon, Culley Emborg, Cassidy Enloe, Josie Fettig, Jennae Fieldgrove, Kaycie Garner, Lydia Gilbert, Kristin Grammens, Molly Green, Heather Heath, Christina Herman, Alisyn Hutton, Katelyn Kayser, Geonyoung Lee, Amanda Lindberg, Kaylin McKinley, Melinda Miller, Jaxon Porterfield, Trinity Preston, Riley Rafferty, Tyra Relaford, Scott Rogaczewski, Nathan Roma, Rylee Smith, Matthew Springsteen, Elizabeth Standish, Delainy Szmyd, McKinzie Taylor, Cody Townsend, Jon Ulibarri, Samuel Walker, Katherine Weitz, Nicole Wolz, Aaron Woodward
ARVADA
Dylan Collins
BANNER
Brodie Daugherty, Grace Gustafson, Noah Gustafson, Zachary Petersburg, Katherine Thiel,
RANCHESTER
Dean Hatzenbiler, Heidi Henderson, Jenna Keller, Macey McArthur
DAYTON
Michael Johnston, Brennan Kutterer, Mary Miller
STORY
Maggie Pierce, Benjamin Romanjenko,
BIG HORN
Christian Mayer, Andrew Ratty