CHEYENNE — Sheridan locals were honored at the annual Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony and dinner at Little America in Cheyenne Friday night.

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards are presented to individuals and organizations based on their long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Arts Council. The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and artisan and leatherworker Jim Jackson were among the recipients.

The WYO has been a landmark on Sheridan’s Main Street since 1923. Thanks to the ongoing commitment of community members, the space has evolved from a vaudeville stage to a movie theater to a roadhouse to, finally, a regional center that provides opportunities for all ages to participate in and enjoy world-class music, theater and dance.

“We are very honored to receive this award,” WYO Executive Director Erin Butler said. “Our mission at the WYO is to inspire, educate and entertain not only Sheridanites but those in the surrounding region, so it’s fantastic to be recognized on a statewide level.”

Another prominent part of Sheridan’s artistic legacy, Jim Jackson is known for his intricately designed leather pieces and paintings. He first delved into leathercrafting as a high school student at Ernst’s Saddlery, a former Sheridan shop where his father was head saddle maker. Throughout his life, Jackson crafted custom pieces at King’s Saddlery during the day and painted at night. Today, he is “retired,” which translates into working at a leather shop at The Brinton Museum, leading workshops and continuing to paint.

“It’s really nice to be recognized by the Wyoming Arts Council and the people of Wyoming,” Jackson said. “It’s special because I was raised in northern Wyoming and went to the university…I’ve spent a good part of my life in Wyoming.”

After receiving the Governor’s Arts Award, Jackson does not see himself slowing down anytime soon. The artist is curating an exhibit on North American and Japanese leather carvers, which is slated to be on view at The Brinton in the spring of 2021.

Also buoyed by the honor, Butler hopes the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center continues to grow as a leader in arts and culture in Wyoming.

“We see our Governor’s Arts Award as the start of the next chapter in the WYO’s story,” she said.