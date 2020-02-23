SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Kairstyn Holden is this week’s Summit Award winner.

Holden is an exceptional student as evidenced by her 4.0 GPA and her rigorous class schedule, which includes Advanced Placement courses in addition to several college courses. Holden has plans to study pharmacy in college and has been working toward this goal since junior high school.

Her commitment and dedication to academics has already paid off as she has been accepted into the Early Assurance Pharmacy Program at the University of Wyoming. Throughout high school, Holden has been an active member of both Sources of Strength and Student Council. She currently serves as the vice president of the senior class and has fond memories of the preparations and planning for last year’s prom.

In addition, Holden attended the Sources of Strength retreat during her sophomore year and was immediately impressed with the student-led program.

She has also participated on the SHS volleyball and track teams. Community involvement is also a key facet exemplifying this outstanding senior. Holden volunteers for her church choir and supports the Operation Christmas child program and appreciates the opportunities she has had to interact with the public while volunteering for the Pink Link and The Hub on Smith. She is grateful for the opportunity to give back to her community and show her appreciation for all that she has gained.

Holden is especially thankful for one significant community asset, the Whitney Rink at M&M’s Center, since she has been figure skating since first grade as a member of Sheridan On Skates. While she many memories of the outdoor rink, the Whitney Rink has allowed her to extend the season and further enhance her skating. Holden is excited to serve as a coach for the younger skaters. She embraces the opportunity to volunteer with the program and share the knowledge she has gained from others and from her own personal experiences.

She recently worked with a young autistic boy learning to skate.

“This boy changed my life, as I was able to appreciate how hard he had to work and also how I can make a difference for others,” Holden said.

SHS math teacher Tim Daniels has witnessed Holden’s positive, selfless contributions and drive in the classroom.

“Kairstyn is so talented in so many areas,” Daniels said. “She truly has the opportunity to do whatever she wants to in life. She has such a great attitude toward school and is an exemplary student. On top of this, she is also an incredible person: kind, hardworking, and generous.”

The mutual admiration is reflected by Holden as she has nominated Daniels as an outstanding educator stating.

“Mr. Daniels has taught my class much beyond the course requirements of pre-calculus,” Holden said. “When I need guidance, I ask myself ‘What would Daniels do?’”

In addition to her impressive academic resume, Holden is especially passionate about music education and values the opportunities she has had to play the saxophone throughout junior high and high school. She was selected to All-State Band and represented SHS as the tenor saxophone. She currently plays with the SHS jazz band and wind ensemble as well as Sheridan College’s jazz band and symphony band.

Holden is excited for the next chapter and looks forward to attending the University of Wyoming to purse a pharmacy degree.

“With a strong foundation in science and an adoration for the field of chemistry, I strive to be one of the many strong women pursuing a STEM degree and I hope to inspire others to do the same,” Holden said.

Academics for All congratulates Holden, daughter of John and Jennifer Holden.