RANCHESTER — The next Chamber Coffee will take place Feb. 25 from 8-9 a.m. at the Ranchester Mercantile.

Chamber Coffees are coordinated by the Chamber’s Business Retention and Expansion Committee in the outlying communities of Sheridan County to provide an opportunity to learn more about topics and issues of importance in those areas.

All are welcome to attend.

The event will be hosted by This Joyful Home and the town of Ranchester in the Ranchester Mercantile Building, located at 254 U.S. Highway 14.