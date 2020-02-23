SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students will offer performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” Feb. 27-29 and March 5-7.

All performances will take place in the Sue Henry Auditorium at Sheridan High School.

Tickets for the show cost $10.50 in advance and $11 at the door. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

Shows are set for 7:15 p.m. for each show but March 7, which will begin at 2:15 p.m.