SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School erased a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Campbell County High School 63-49.

It was the final home game for Sheridan this season. Senior Ethan Kutz said it felt great to win the final home game of his high school career.

Senior Ethan Rickett said it was even sweeter with a comeback victory over Gillette.

The Broncs trailed 31-21 entering halftime. The biggest adjustment that needed to be made was improving on defense.

“Honestly we did not play any defense in the first half,” head coach Jeff Martini said.

Campbell County jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter, including five 3-pointers.

Campbell County had 10 3-pointers in the entire game.

Martini said he told the team at halftime they were going to score enough points but if they did not play defense they were going to lose by 20 points.

Senior Gus Wright said Martini got the team going at halftime. The Broncs started the game out complacent and with low energy.

Rickett said there a lot of emotions to start the game. Sheridan beat Campbell County on the road by 20 points in the first meeting of the season and the team thought it was going to be the same the second time around.

“They came out and punched us in the face,” Rickett said.

Sheridan was the team that came out swinging in the second half with a 23-5 run the lasted through the entire third quarter and the first two and a half minutes of the fourth quarter. Sheridan out scored Campbell County 15-5 in the third quarter.

Sheridan regained momentum after Rickett corralled an offensive rebound, drove to the basket and scored an eight-foot floater to bring the Broncs within two points.

Gus Wright tied the game 36-36, and that was the score entering the final quarter of play.

Martini said the senior did a good job of creating plays and motivating the team. It was good to see their leadership shine on a senior night.

Rickett ended with nine points and Wright had 12 points. Kutz had two points in the game.

The Broncs offense was aided by offensive rebounds by Rickett and junior Zach Koltiska. Koltiska scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Martinis said they were huge plays that might not be pretty but helps the team.

Martini said Sheridan did a better job of driving the ball to the basket.

Sam Lecholat led the team with 20 points in the game.

Sheridan travels to Gillette to face Thunder Basin High School Saturday.

If Sheridan can come away with a win on the road Saturday, they will earn the No. 1 seed in the regional tournament in two weeks.