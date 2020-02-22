DAYTON — Tongue River High School basketball team’s senior night Friday goes into the record book as a win for the girls and a loss for the boys.

The Lady Eagles led Rocky Mountain 9-4 by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, Tongue River extended its lead to 17-9 with consistent defense and patient shooting.

With two minutes left in the third quarter, Tongue River coach Ryan Alley issued his second timeout of the quarter, offering his girls a breather even with their 23-12 lead.

Rocky Mountain made a small run and put up five points in a row, but it was not enough to catch the Lady Eagles. Once Tongue River regained possession, some action under its own basket put junior Izzy Carbert in a position for a quick shot off the glass with two seconds left in the third quarter, bringing the score to 25-17.

Tongue River’s junior Sydnee Pitman kicked off the final quarter with an immediate basket from the block. With a nine-point lead, the Lady Eagles needed to keep Rocky Mountain at bay for two and half more minutes.

With 30 seconds left, Rocky Mountain landed a shot. Alley responded by burning another timeout where he spoke to his players for only a few seconds before they retreated onto the court, all with huge smiles.

For the elongated final 30 seconds, the ball stayed at Rocky Mountain’s basket. Because of free throws due to Tongue River fouls, the score crept to 29-26. Although Alley had just taken out starters for recognition on senior night, he quickly put them back in as Rocky Mountain threatened a late comeback.

“I wanted them to get one last applause coming off the floor. But then we needed to make sure we secured the rebound on that last free throw,” Alley said.

When considering the feat of beating the conference’s top-ranked team, Alley said that the win was just about putting a complete game together.

“It’s amazing how fast these years go,” Alley said, noting the emotions of senior night. “They’re definitely going to be missed.”

Ultimately, the Lady Eagles won 29-27. Pitman dominated with 13 points.

The victory upsets Rocky Mountain’s otherwise perfect conference record and improves the Lady Eagles’ record to 1-5.

The boys game showcased multiple 3-pointers from both teams. But Rocky Mountain jumped to an early lead, ending the first quarter 22-12. From there, the Eagles would play catch up the rest of the game.

At halftime, the high shooting percentage of Rocky Mountain earned them a 20-point lead, bringing the score to 44-24.

A few minutes into the third quarter, Daie’n Bear Don’t Walk hit a 3-pointer to make the score 55-31, but Rocky Mountain instantly answered with a 3 of its own.

While Tongue River successfully put up eight 3-point shots, a common theme of the night was for Rocky Mountain to neutralize those points with shots from behind the arc.

The score read 61-39 at the start of the fourth quarter. Once the score reached 69-48, the seniors were pulled and received a standing ovation from Eagles fans. Tongue River continued to battle, with sophomore Wyatt Ostler hitting a 3-pointer with one minute left. The clock expired and the Eagles lost 69-53.

Nick Summers added 14 points, while Bear Don’t Walk contributed 11.

Eagles coach Tyler Hanson said he was proud that his team hit the most 3s of any game this year and that they made some transition points.

“In the end, we gave up too many points in the paint,” Hanson said. “We needed to clean things up on the defensive end and execute our scheme a little better.”

Although Hanson wishes his seniors could have had a win for their last home game, he knows there’s more basketball to be played.

“Our season’s not over,” Hanson said.

Tongue River will travel to Shoshone Feb. 22, 2020.