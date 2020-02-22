SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls basketball team lost 55-43 Friday night to Campbell County High School in the final home game of the season.

Head coach Larry Ligocki said the team battled the entire game and never lost their intensity. The team had some of the best energy and effort all season.

Campbell County made shots and the Lady Broncs struggled to find the bottom of the basket at times, Liogcki said.

Half the Lady Camels points came from 3-point range. Campbell County had nine 3-pointers in the game and five two-point field goals. They were 18- 28 from the line.

Ligocki said 3-point shooting was the difference in the game.

The Lady Broncs only had one 3-pointer fall in the game and were 16-32 from the free-throw line.

Sheridan had multiple looks during some possessions, with two, three and sometimes four opportunities to score but did not find the bottom of the basket. Ligocki said the team missed contested layups and could not finish the follow-up shots.

Ligocki said Sheridan probably won the rebounding battle but they need to put the ball in the basket. Shot percentage hurt the team the most in the game.

Sheridan did a better job of taking care of the ball and transitioning from defense to offense, Ligocki said. Good transition can help take the pressure off the half-court offense, an area in which the Lady Broncs struggled.

The Lady Broncs fell behind 10-4 in the first four minutes of the game. Sheridan closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run. the Lady Broncs were 5-6 from the free-throw line in the quarter. Ligocki said free-throw shooting helps keep a team in the game when they are struggling to score in half-court offense.

Sheridan went 3-9 from the line in the second quarter. The Lady Broncs trailed 20-23 entering halftime.

Campbell County extended the lead to 37-27 by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Camels had three 3s in the quarter.

Sheridan cut the lead to two points with less than three minutes in the game thanks to a post move by senior Katie Ligocki and a layup by junior Annie Mitzel. Campbell ended the game on an 8-0 run, including a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line.

Ligocki said the team was still playing hard until the final buzzar. If the Lady Broncs can show the same effort and energy in the following weeks and depending on matchups, then Sheridan might be able to sneak a few wins in the regional tournament.

Sheridan faces Thunder Basin High School on the road Feb. 22.