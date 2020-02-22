Broncs swimmers, diver make it to finals

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team faced its first day of competition at the state meet Friday, with a few continuing onto Saturday finals.

Isaac Otto placed fifth in the prelim races for the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 1 minute, 51.64 seconds.

Thomas Yates finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.00 flat.

Both the 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle relay teams of Thomas Yates, Ben Patten, Bryson Shosten and Isaac Otto finished in seventh place.

Diver Emmett Potter sits in 10th place with a score of 229.70.

SHS wrestlers fare well on first day of regionals

SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan High School wrestlers found success Friday at the first day of the 4A East regional tournament at Cheyenne High School.

Kolten Powers (106 pounds) won by fall in the quarterfinal round over Campbell County’s Colt Welsh.

Landon Wood (106) won by fall in the quarterfinal round over Thunder Basin’s Alex Draper.

Hunter Goodwin (126) won by fall in the quarterfinal round over Cheyenne South’s Jacob Soden.

Reese Osborne (132) won by fall in the quarterfinal round over Cheyenne South’s Isaac Wood.

Colson Coon (145) won by fall in the quarterfinal round over Thunder Basin’s Keanyn Weber.

Damien Detavernier (152) received a bye for his quarterfinal match.

Brock Steel (160) won by fall in the quarterfinal round over Cheyenne South’s Keyan Mefford-Owens.

Hayden Crow (170) won by fall in the quarterfinal round over Thunder Basin’s Mason Brown.

Ethan Johnson (220) won by decision in the quarterfinal round over Cheyenne East’s Trey Bower.

Justin Vela (285) won by fall in the quarterfinal round over Cheyenne East’s Gavyn Aumiller.

The Broncs grapplers continue into semifinals and championship matches Saturday.

Big Horn downs Wright

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School girls and boys basketball teams beat Wright Friday, 49-24 and 66-22, respectively.

The Lady Rams dominated early, leading 25-13 at the half.

Jordan Frank earned high point for Big Horn with 14 points, followed by Courtney Wallach with 12, including one 3-pointer.

The boys led by a startling amount at the half and finished with a balanced scoring attack, head coach Mike Daley told The Sheridan Press. He subbed players out five at a time.

Big Horn takes the court again Saturday against Greybull at home.

ACHS boys lose to Kaycee

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball lost on the road Friday to Kaycee, 76-43.

The Panthers trailed 35-18 at the half and could not regain the lead for the rest of the night.

Parker Manor, Cameron Klatt and Torrey Veach each scored in double digits, earning 17, 13 and 11 respectively. Also making the boards was Colin Malli with two points in the first quarter.

The Panthers turn around Saturday and host Midwest starting at 2:30 p.m.

Hawks up in third

SHERIDAN — At the start of the third period, the Sheridan NA3HL Hawks were demolishing the visiting Gillette Wild Friday night 9-0.

In the team’s debut of WYO Winter Rodeo weekend action, the Hawks made a great showing.

Logan Syrup scored the first two goals for the team, followed by Anthony Fortin in the first period. Mike Kocsis started the scoring in the second period, followed by teammates Peyton Kesselhon, Stepan Ruta and Briar Sylvester. Kocsis and Jacob Cummings rounded the score to 9-0 at the start of the third period.

The Hawks host the Yellowstone Quake Saturday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.