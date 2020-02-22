SHERIDAN — On Monday starting at 5 a.m., Sheridanites’ YMCA experience will forever change. Instead of early risers sleepily shuffling through the northside doors, handing their cards to the back desk attendant and hopping up a few set of stairs to exercise equipment, patrons of the Y will enter through the several sets of single-entry doors on the west side of the new addition opening to the public Monday.

Building orientation

While the health and wellness areas of the current building remain the same at this point, aquatics, locker room facilities, front desk services and staff offices effectively move to the new addition starting Monday. To prep for the transition, the Y will be closed for use all day Sunday.

Patrons face the front desk upon entering the new sets of doors.

To the left, visitors may utilize waiting rooms or child secure drop-in child care facilities with access to the play area.

To the right, patrons access the pool deck and all-new aquatic facilities. Included in the large enclosed building is a zero-entry pool with water features for young children and mechanical lowering chair for patrons with handicaps; vortex pool; hot tub; a six-lane lap pool also serving as the drop pool for the drop slide and rock-climbing wall; and an indoor-outdoor covered slide.

Walking straight past the front desk after entering, patrons can access five new locker rooms — family, men’s, women’s, men’s gold room and women’s gold room — color-coded to help assist those living with dementia and families. The pool can be accessed through all five locker rooms, too.

Halfway down the hall on the left side, a set of double doors takes patrons to the old side of the building through the racket ball court hallway or up to the second floor by a set of stairs directly to the right after walking through the doors.

At the end of the hall, a rock sculpture donation sits behind glass and leads Y members to gymnasiums two and three with doors to the left.

Years of work

YMCA staff broke ground on the addition July 5, 2017, after working on project plans for about nine years.

As walls rose and tedious tile was laid in the now-visible building, staffers conducted community public forums April 2019 to gain insight to how community members wanted to see the current Y facility repurposed.

The original cost for the project totaled $11 million but rose to more than $20 million to date. The new building adds 33,228 square feet to the existing 69,585 of the current building for a total of 102,813, The Press reported in November.

Opening pushed back several times due to the nature of construction, but without much pomp and circumstance, will open with the idea that community members will provide suggestions to how better serve them along the way.

Work ahead

YMCA Associate Executive Director Jennifer Fenton said the only plan with repurposing the existing building right now is decommissioning the existing swimming pools. The facility will be mainly utilized for expanded child care and health and wellness space, but specifics are still being figured out between YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday and architects. The space opening up, though, is large and provides potential for endless options. The entire front desk area and laundry facilities, as well as the pool and locker room spaces all provide potential for repurposing.

Last dip

As a final goodbye to the former aquatics facilities in the existing building, YMCA staff are hosting a “Last Dip” in the Y and Scott pools from 2-4 Saturday. The event is free to all community members. In the final 15 minutes of the event, patrons may grab a bucket and transfer old water to the new facility as a ceremonious act.