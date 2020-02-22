By Tracee Davis

news@thesheridanpress.com

SHERIDAN — There’s a grassroots movement in Sheridan working to encourage the community adopt more environmentally friendly practices. Even with growing awareness regarding finite landfill space and the detrimental effects of single-use plastics, the road toward a sustainable community will take significant education efforts to get everyone on board.

One of the most conspicuous examples of waste-generating single-use plastic are the bags provided at nearly all major retail establishments. While some conscientious shoppers faithfully bring their reusable bags on their grocery runs, voluntary participation is still more of an exception than the rule.

Third lead manager at Sheridan’s Albertsons store Coulter Olson said he estimates 30-40% of shoppers he sees bring reusable bags.

“We have some customers that will go out of their way and go back out to their cars if they realize they forgot their bags out there,” he said. “Other people will use an old cardboard box or even empty bags of dog food.”

Olson said that while the store allows customers to use their rewards points to get reusable bags for free, there is no company-wide plan to discontinue providing plastic bags.

A similar story is playing out at Ridley’s Family Markets. Assistant Manager Destiny Glantz said there is no corporate-wide initiative to discontinue providing bags to shoppers.

“There’s a handful of customers that bring their own bags,” she said. “It’s always the same ones.”

It appears that any move toward a waste reduction policy is not going to come from large corporate headquarters at any of the “big box” retailers in town, and less than half of Sheridan shoppers are actively using reusable bags. A newly formed interest group is hoping to catalyze public education and increase participation in environmentally practices.

The Sheridan Waste Reduction Work Group started meeting earlier this month, and includes County Commissioner Christi Haswell, City Councilor Jacob Martin, and community members Cathi Kindt, Sarah Mentock, Lauren Nieves and Julie Rieder. Thus far, the group has toured the recycling center and landfill, visited with community members on waste reduction and drafted an organizational document.

“Education is the barrier and solution,” Nieves said. “We’ve heard why residents recycle and practice other waste reduction action, but it’s often confused.”

Rieder agreed.

“The biggest barrier to minimizing our environmental impact is our interest in avoiding a perceived inconvenience in the short-term without an ability to acknowledge and react to the much greater inconvenience, discomfort and loss to our health and those we love in the long-term,“ she said. “We need clear communication within our community with easy-to-grasp, tangible impacts that are coming in the future so we can make proactive choices now.”

Martin asked Sheridan City Council to consider drafting a tax on single-use plastic bags at their meeting last week. This new initiative is part of a larger plan to introduce multi-faceted waste reduction measures within the city.

Martin is also the main sponsor of the “Pay As You Throw” program, where residents within the ongoing pilot study area can elect to save money on their city bill by being issued a smaller waste bin.

“As a road to 50% diversion, when you talk about how much of our waste is comprised of plastic bags, it’s very small,” Martin said. “But, when you think about how many people go shopping in Sheridan every day, it really adds up.”

Martin said in coastal areas, plastic bags are a common culprit of ocean pollution. In Sheridan, they can blow away and frequently get stuck in ranch fences or end up in riverways, where they are a hazard to wildlife.

Plastic bags never break down, but instead, get shredded into smaller and smaller parts that can inadvertently be eaten by animals and potentially become part of the food supply.

“(Plastic bags) last hundreds, maybe thousands, of years — longer than I’m going to be alive,” Martin said, explaining that his proposed fee for bags would be similar to a policy recently instated in Teton County, and funds derived from the tax would go toward waste diversion.

The present landfill cell is approximately one million cubic yards, or roughly 13 acres, and has an estimated 4-5 years of life left. It cost $5 million to construct and will cost an estimated $3 million to close. Additional funds will be required to monitor the site for 30 years, and those expenses are passed on to Sheridan County residents.

“We love our open spaces and vistas and we need to understand the impact and cost (which is millions of dollars) of having to keep building landfills,” Haswell said.

“Education (and) awareness is always important, and we are never done doing that work,” Haswell said. “It helps us to slowly start to change the culture of how we see waste and how we value reducing that waste for future generations that will live in Sheridan County.”