SHERIDAN — A driver has died following a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 Friday night.

A driver of a vehicle Friday evening jumped out of their vehicle while driving on Interstate 90 near mile marker 30, according to radio traffic. Traffic was stopped along the eastbound route of I-90 in the area while law enforcement performed CPR on the person, who had suffered major head wounds.

A coroner was called to the scene around 5:32 p.m.

Local law enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the accident Friday evening.