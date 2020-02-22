The True Black History Museum visited Sheridan College on Wednesday during the traveling museum’s first trip to Wyoming in its 10-year existence. A steady stream of Sheridanites explored artifacts, from African soil to American shackles.

The display was deceptively simple. Authentic items ranging from the 1700s to today were arranged in chronological order across folding tables covered by cloths.

The exhibit began with intricately beaded jewelry from Kenya and Tanzania and moved to a bill of sale of human beings. We walked past child-size shackles, letters from black abolitionists, declarations from Reconstruction, evidence of Jim Crow laws, racist children’s books and toys and items from key members of the civil rights and black power movements.

Towards the end, contemporary African Americans were celebrated, from athletes to artists to politicians. Autographed memorabilia included a page from Toni Morrison’s “Song of Solomon,” a photograph of Colin Powell, a t-shirt featuring Oprah Winfrey and a card with Kareem Abdul Jabbar. The exhibit ended with signed mementos from the presidency of Barack Obama.

The message was powerful: We must remember the rich, complex history of African Americans, whose past is often forgotten or intentionally ignored. The direct connection of the artifacts to the lives they represent brought visitors closer to the difficult reality of our nation’s treatment of a group of people due solely to the color of their skin, as well as the many achievements worthy of celebration.

“What happens if you are told your people have no history?” asked Fred Saffold III, CEO and founder of True Black History Museum, at a recent speech at Penn State. “You become devalued and robbed of your sense of self. We travel the country and intentionally disrupt spaces in order to fill those gaps, to represent the African American experience that has been intentionally suppressed and distorted throughout history.”

The artifacts in the True Black History Museum have been collected by Saffold’s family for many years. Janay Craft, Saffold’s daughter, was onsite during the museum’s visit to Sheridan. I asked her if the museum only traveled during February, Black History Month.

“We are busiest in the first quarter of the year, yes,” Craft said. “But we are on the road all year.”

This dedication reminds Americans that black history is an intricate part of U.S. history — and should not be relegated to one month. Some scholars say that our nation did not become a democracy until the federal government ended segregation and legal discrimination and guaranteed the right to vote in the mid-1960s, changes that were passed thanks to the tireless efforts of activists in the civil rights movement. Others argue that the U.S. has never been a democracy, due to the racist policies that have continued to disenfranchise people of color.

I am glad that Sheridan College afforded us the opportunity to reflect on our past by welcoming the True Black History Museum to its campus. Craft told me that she, too, was impressed by the number of students and community members who visited throughout the afternoon.

The traveling museum is already on its way to its next location — Newark, New Jersey. In its wake, we are left with greater awareness of our responsibility to remember our nation’s complete history, during Black History Month and beyond.