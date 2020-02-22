Our vibrant downtown is successful because of our local leaders, partnerships, volunteers and board members. Last year, Downtown Sheridan Association had a total of 2,276 volunteer hours for total hours valued at $57,878.68. Our current board of directors are Jim Mowry, president; Jay Martinson, vice-chair; Jonny Law, secretary; Megan Cook, treasurer; Chris Carroll, Rio Franzman, Kristin Herbst, Jami Kessner, Jane Magelky, Peg Martin, Rob Miller, Ami Puuri, Robby Smith, Thomas Snooks, Paula Whitworth and Katharine Winkelmann. We are lucky to have them on our working board. Each board member is expected to volunteer at least 10 hours per month and serve on at least two of our organization’s committees.

Great things are happening downtown. There is never a dull moment and there’s always an activity going on. I’m excited to see the vibrancy that store owners and building owners do to enhance the downtown. For instance, just this past month The Painting Post has moved to a new cozy location that is in between Twisted Hearts and Frackelton’s Fine Food and Spirits. Have you stopped by The Union at the Montgomery? They have rebranded and have new inventory that varies from quality goods from your home to your closet. Have you seen Cottonwood Kitchen + Home’s new sign? Craftco Metals Services and Imperial Powder Coating did an amazing job building the sign. In addition, a couple of buildings now have new owners and I can’t wait to see what their plans are for those.

Our largest fundraiser of the year is just around the corner! We will be celebrating our 20th annual Wine Fest March 6 at the Elks Lodge 520. This year’s theme is “Roaring with Glitz, Glamour and Giggle Water.” This will be the second year that we will be showcasing local spirits and have more than 100 beers and wines for tasting. Don’t miss out on the limited silent auction items, raffles and games.

As always, funds raised will be used to further our mission, flower baskets on Main Street, 3rd Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers’ Market and other local downtown promotions. Thank you to this year’s Grand Cru Sponsors: Albertsons, First Northern Bank of Wyoming, LJS Concrete & Excavating, Star Liquor, Star Video Audio, Sunlight Federal Credit Union, T&C Liquor and The Tasting Library. To purchase your tickets, visit www.downtownsheridan.org. Feel free to call us if you have any question regarding our events at 307-672-8881.

Zoila Perry is executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.