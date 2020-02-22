SHERIDAN — The Two Tracks will join six Wyoming acts in Boise, Idaho, for the Wyoming Showcase at Treefort Music Fest March 26.

Laramie’s 10 Cent Stranger, Casper’s Speed the Pilgrim, Lander’s Low Water String Band, Jackson’s Freda felcher and Jackson/Hoback’s Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine will join Sheridan’s local favorites on stage March 26 at the Hideout, located at 1114 W. Front St. in Boise, from 4-10 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public, and all are invited to join for food, drinks, msic, prizes, surprises and good times, according to a press release from the Wyoming Arts Council.

The ninth annual festival boasts nearly 500 acts from around the world alongside film, comedy, food, yoga, literature, technology, drag, skateboarding, and more.

This partnership is part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative to help artists perform and tour out of state, building their audiences and reach.

To learn more about Treefort and check out the entire lineup visit their website at treefortmusicfest.com.