SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 140 block North Heights Court, 3:44 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:12 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Cove Court, 8:03 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:33 p.m.

• Snow removal, Marion Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 12:49 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:01 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 3 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Hit and run, Third venue East, 5:17 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:41 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 p.m.

• Accident, Herbert Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 10:10 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 10:19 p.m.

• K-9 request, Whitney Way, 11:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Accident with injury, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:56 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 87, 2:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Highway 335, 7:46 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 39, Banner, 9:47 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Derek C. Charles, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bradley D. Jackson, 50, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mathew E. Martin, 42, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Roger Tipton, 72, Sheridan, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 7