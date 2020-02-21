SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 140 block North Heights Court, 3:44 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Cove Court, 8:03 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:33 p.m.
• Snow removal, Marion Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 12:49 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 3 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Hit and run, Third venue East, 5:17 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Accident, Herbert Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 10:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 10:19 p.m.
• K-9 request, Whitney Way, 11:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident with injury, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:56 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 87, 2:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Highway 335, 7:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 39, Banner, 9:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Derek C. Charles, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bradley D. Jackson, 50, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mathew E. Martin, 42, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Roger Tipton, 72, Sheridan, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 7