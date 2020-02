SHERIDAN — A chili and cinnamon rolls fundraiser for the Sheridan York Rite Bodies and ladies of the Social Order of the Beauceant will be held at the Kalif Shrine Center Feb. 22 starting at 6 p.m.

A variety of chili and cinnamon rolls will be served for a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

The Kalif Shrine Center is located at 145 W. Loucks St.