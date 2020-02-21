SHERIDAN — Several local students earned spots on the University of Wyoming’s Provost’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.

To be named for the Provost’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of six UW semester hours, but fewer than 12 UW semester hours, of which at least six semester hours must be graded on the basis of A, B, C, D or F with no semester grade of X for the term, and have a GPA of 3.5 or better. Courses taken for audit do not count for honor roll purposes.

Local students who earned spots on the list include:

SHERIDAN

Aaron Ashear, Finn Bede, Hanna Caiola, Alison Harper, Ryan Hollinger, Robert Kelly, Joseph Klebba, Amanda Lawson, Shelle Meier, Gabrielle Moore, Tyler Myers, James Olson, Nicole Opitz, Morgan Perkins, Cassidy Solti, Michael Szatkowski, Elizabeth Yang

STORY

Leslie Eglseder