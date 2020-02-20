SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s basketball team defeated Northwest College 67-54 Wednesday night in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

The Lady Generals built a 38-23 halftime lead after outscoring the Lady Trappers 20-8 in the second quarter.

“That was the game, 100% that was the game,” head coach Ryan Davis said, referring to good play in the second quarter.

Both teams had a slow start with Northwest leading 5-4 after the first five minutes. The Lady Trappers hit two 3-pointers while Maddison Roush made two free-throws, bringing the score to 11-6.

Sheridan ended the quarter on a 12-4 run in the final three minutes of the quarter.

During the run, freshman Emma Cheetham made three 3-pointers on her first three attempts in the game.

“I just felt really confident in myself today,” Cheetham said.

After making the first one, she was left open again in the corner, her favorite spot.

Davis said Cheetham’s 3-point shooting helped sparked the team and helped break the game open for the Lady Generals. Without the run, SC might not have taken control of the game.

Sara Oca also made a 3-pointer in the run.

Sheridan worked as a unit on defense in the second quarter. Davis said the team had good communication and players were alert to their responsibilities and how they needed to guard their opponents.

Sophomore Darcy Walker said team defense and good ball movement on offense led to a successful second quarter. The team had a good combination of inside and outside play, making Northwest’s defense defend the entire court.

Davis said he was proud of the way the team played in the second quarter.

Sheridan was 41.5% from the field and 40% from 3-point range in the first half.

The Lady Generals used the 15-point halftime lead to cruise the rest of the game.

“It is nice to see shots fall and it is nice to feel good because that is contagious. Playing like crap is contagious too, and we had times where we did that too today,” Davis said

Davis said the team played well at times in the third quarter but could not find any rhythm in the second half. Overall, the team was average in the second half and had times when they did not play well.

Players started to operate on their own and not within the system. Offensively, the team was lethargic, purposeless in their movement and content with shooting outside shots.

Davis said the team could score whenever they wanted, Sheridan just needed to move the ball and find the right person instead of forcing mistakes. Sheridan’s low points were due to internal errors and were not caused by Northwest.

Walker said the team could have played better on defense and been more aggressive offensively in the second half.

Northwest kept cutting the lead to around 10 points and Sheridan found a way to extend the lead back to 15 points.

Cheetham said defense fuels offense.

Sheridan made enough stops and found the occasional basket to keep their comfortable lead and stop Northwest from mounting a comeback, Davis said. Just one or two minutes of solid defense is all that is needed to ruin the momentum of a team trying to overcome a deficit.

Davis said it is important to win games when a team is having an average night. With postseason play starting next week, the team will need to be able to handle adversity.

As the team saw tonight, it takes only one bad quarter of play to lose a game.

The Lady Generals were led by Cheetham with 14 points, followed by Walker and Roush with 10 points. Cynthia Green had nine points and 12 rebounds in the game.

Sheridan hosts Casper College Feb. 22 for the final game of the regular season.