SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 4:16 a.m.

• Lift assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 8:45 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:40 a.m.

• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Beckton Road, 9:20 a.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block Mydland Road, 9:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Beckton Road, 9:25 a.m.

• Trauma, 2000 block Bungalow Village Lane, 10:11 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block South Main Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Medical, 500 block South Thurmond Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:03 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 2:14 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 4:15 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Valley View Drive, 5:10 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:29 a.m.

• Casper transfer, 1200 block East Second Street, Casper, 10:08 a.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 2:14 a.m.

• Hit and run, Highland Avenue, 10:09 a.m.

• Accident, Papago Drive, 12:05 p.m.

• Trespass warning, East Works Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Fire drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:08 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Amanda Lane, 1:44 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 3:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Avon Street, 4:09 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Stalking cold, West Fifth Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Crook Street, 6:46 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Broadway Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Public intoxication, South Tschirgi Street, 11:21

• Domestic strangulation, East Works Street, 11:34

• Suspicious circumstance, South Canby Street, 11:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Crimestopper report, West 13th Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Prairie Hills Lane, Banner, 7:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Ward Court, Banner, 8:29 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• David C. Sheppard, 50, Pinedale, courtesy hold for other jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 4