Woman’s club to gather in Big Horn

BIG HORN — February’s meeting for Big Horn Woman’s Club is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

A program presented by Angel Yeager will focus on Caps of Love. All women are welcome to attend.

The clubhouse is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.

For additional information, call Merry Potter at 307-751-1611.

Blood screenings to be offered in Clearmont

CLEARMONT — Blood screenings will take place in Clearmont from 7-11 a.m. Saturday.

Attendees may receive a 33 level blood chemistry panel, flu shots and more. The cost is $35 for the blood chemistry.

Blood draws will take place at the Clearmont Community Center Library, located at 1425 Front St. All blood tests are non-diagnostic and intended for wellness purposes only.

Q&A planned on early childhood education

SHERIDAN — An expert panel on early childhood education will take place Feb. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event, presented by 4Kids and Compass Center for Families, will take place at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. It will offer local residents a chance to ask questions about local efforts to elevate early childhood education.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.