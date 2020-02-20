SHERIDAN — Several local students earned spots on the University of Wyoming’s President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.

To be named for the President’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours for the term and have a GPA of 4.0. Courses taken for audit do not count for honor roll purposes.

Local students on the list include:

SHERIDAN

Brooke Aksamit, Alexandra Bammel, Lyndon Bare, Brynn Bateman, Ashlyn Blare, Clara Bouley, Cheyna Bradshaw, Marissa Brenneman, Gabriel Briggs, Quinton Brooks, Kelly Buchanan, Cheyenne Buyert, Zachary Campbell, Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Sandra Coleman, Reata Cook, Kyle Custis, Ashly Doyle, Lexie Dygon, Ethyn Etchechoury, Blake Godwin, Gabrielle Golinvaux, Koen Gore, Patrick Hamilton, Alix Hegy, Libby Heimbaugh, Emily Hooge, Caleb Hoopes, Dillon Jensen, Hailey Jones, Rowan Kelsey, Bhadshah Khan, Naveed Khan, Maxon Lube, Ryan Miller, Maria Montano, Jadyn Mullikin, Sierra Orlandi, Chaney Peterson, Cole Peyrot, Ashley Phillips, Dakotah Price, Sergio Rios Vasquez, Abraham Ross, Kimberly Solti, Tonna Thomas, Taylor Townsend, Giovanna Vaira, Grace Von Krosigk, Tanner Warder, Andrew White, Catherine Winnop,

BIG HORN

Lydia Mayer, Charles Ringley

ARVADA

Samuel Reinke

BANNER

Madison Belus, Morgan Felbeck, Rachel Petersburg