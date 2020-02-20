SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources recently announced a new and searchable Monuments and Markers Interactive Map at wyoparks.wyo.gov.

The GIS-based database contains a profile for each of the 1,000-plus monuments and markers, including the name, longitude/latitude and a description of the significance to Wyoming’s history or prehistory.

In addition, approximately half of the markers contain a photograph of the monument or marker. This program will greatly aid the public searching for information on geological features, historical events and people who have shaped Wyoming’s rich history, be it for educational, tourism or other purposes.

Wyoming’s Monuments and Markers Program operates through a partnership between State Parks and Cultural Resources, Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, local governments, tribes and private individuals and organizations. The program is one of the oldest programs in the nation.

For more information, please contact Wyoming State Parks’ Monuments and Markers Coordinator Dan Bach at 307- 777-6314 or dan.bach@wyo.gov.