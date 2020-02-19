SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 8:52 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 9:40 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• RMA assist, Valley View Drive, 5:13 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:41 a.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 8:05 a.m.
• Fight, Clarendon Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
• Fight, Lewis Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Burkitt Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Snow removal, Heartland Drive, 10:33 a.m.
• Bar check, East Brundage Lane, 10:37 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 10th Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Dog bite, Pond Drive, 11:06 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Broadway Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Park Street, 12:07 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Connor Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 2:55 p.m.
• DUI, Mandel Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 6:23 a.m.
• Fraud, East Works Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Huntington Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 7:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Linden Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
• K9 request, Fort Road, 8:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bellevue Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Brundage Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, West Brundage Street, 10:43 p.m.
Saturday
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:36 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.
• Medical, King Street, 2:48 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 3:36 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:46 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 a.m.
• Runaway, Gladstone Street, 7:15 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 8 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Big Horn Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Carlin Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Shots fired, West Burkitt Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 12:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:41 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Accident, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:23 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Gould Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 6:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 6:48 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:35 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:25 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 10:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Avenue East, 10:51 p.m.
• Threats cold, Mydland Road, 11:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
Sunday
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, Arlington Boulevard, 1:27 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Water Street, 6:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Illinois Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Lane, 10:31 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West 12th Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Domestic, South Main Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Domestic, Bellevue Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
Monday
• Fraud, West Timberline Drive, 1:32 a.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 6:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:25 a.m.
• Snow removal, Brundage Lane, 6:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Works Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:07 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Battery, Holloway Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sixth Avenue East, 12:46 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 1:04 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Decker Road, 12:59 p.m.
• Elder abuse, East Fourth Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Drug other, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Damaged property, Weeping Willow Court, 2:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 2:54 p.m.
• VIN inspection, Timm Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Sugarland Drive, 4:42 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, Highland Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Threats cold, South Linden Avenue, 5:33 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 9:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 9:36 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
Tuesday
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 2:12 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Omarr Avenue, 6:36 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, Idaho Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Grinnell Plaza, 11:30 a.m.
• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fourth Avenue East, 12:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Burkitt Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Colony Park Drive, 2:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Snow removal, Avon Boulevard, 2:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Barking dog, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:14 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 5:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Brooks Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Drugs possession, North Main Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Damaged property, Peno Road, 9:48 a.m.
• Records only, Lewis Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Accident, Big Goose Road, 12:36 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Deer Run, 12:39 p.m.
• Transport, South Main Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Emily A. Berry, 27, Sheridan, drug court sanction, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Benny M. Gardner, 42, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivery methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jamie Keefe, 41, Sheridan, drug court sanction, drug court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4