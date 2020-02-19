SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 8:52 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 9:40 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• RMA assist, Valley View Drive, 5:13 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:41 a.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 8:05 a.m.

• Fight, Clarendon Avenue, 8:53 a.m.

• Fight, Lewis Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Burkitt Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Snow removal, Heartland Drive, 10:33 a.m.

• Bar check, East Brundage Lane, 10:37 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 10th Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Dog bite, Pond Drive, 11:06 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Broadway Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Park Street, 12:07 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Connor Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 2:55 p.m.

• DUI, Mandel Street, 2:22 p.m.

• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 6:23 a.m.

• Fraud, East Works Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 5:13 p.m.

• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Huntington Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 7:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Linden Avenue, 7:50 p.m.

• K9 request, Fort Road, 8:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bellevue Avenue, 7:48 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Brundage Street, 10:04 p.m.

• Bar check, West Brundage Street, 10:43 p.m.

Saturday

• Fight, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.

• Medical, King Street, 2:48 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 3:36 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:46 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 a.m.

• Runaway, Gladstone Street, 7:15 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 8 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Big Horn Avenue, 9:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Carlin Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Shots fired, West Burkitt Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 12:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:41 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Accident, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:23 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Gould Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5:22 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 6:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:35 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:25 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Avenue East, 10:51 p.m.

• Threats cold, Mydland Road, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.

Sunday

• Fight, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Arlington Boulevard, 1:27 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Water Street, 6:44 a.m.

• Assist agency, Illinois Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Lane, 10:31 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West 12th Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Domestic, South Main Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Domestic, Bellevue Avenue, 7:33 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 p.m.

Monday

• Fraud, West Timberline Drive, 1:32 a.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 6:15 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:25 a.m.

• Snow removal, Brundage Lane, 6:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:07 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Battery, Holloway Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sixth Avenue East, 12:46 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 1:04 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Decker Road, 12:59 p.m.

• Elder abuse, East Fourth Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Drug other, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Damaged property, Weeping Willow Court, 2:35 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 2:54 p.m.

• VIN inspection, Timm Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Sugarland Drive, 4:42 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Highland Avenue, 4:43 p.m.

• Threats cold, South Linden Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 9:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 9:36 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

Tuesday

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 2:12 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Omarr Avenue, 6:36 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 9:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, Idaho Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Grinnell Plaza, 11:30 a.m.

• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, Fourth Avenue East, 12:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Burkitt Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, Colony Park Drive, 2:14 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• Snow removal, Avon Boulevard, 2:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:14 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Damaged property, Long Drive, 5:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Brooks Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Drugs possession, North Main Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Damaged property, Peno Road, 9:48 a.m.

• Records only, Lewis Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Accident, Big Goose Road, 12:36 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Deer Run, 12:39 p.m.

• Transport, South Main Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Emily A. Berry, 27, Sheridan, drug court sanction, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Benny M. Gardner, 42, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivery methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jamie Keefe, 41, Sheridan, drug court sanction, drug court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 4