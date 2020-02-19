SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo will continue this weekend with skijoring actions in downtown Sheridan.

On Friday, skijoring registration will take place at Black Tooth Brewing Company from noon to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., the brewery will host an outdoor concert with Chancey Williams and an ice breaker will take place.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sheridan Hawks hockey will face off at the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center.

The skijoring action begins Saturday, with a coffee and doughnuts warm-up at 8 a.m. at Luminous Brewhouse, followed by the singing of the national anthem and the flag presentation at 9 a.m.

Skijoring races will begin at 10 a.m. on Broadway St.

Following the races, Tris Munsick will perform in concert at Bistro 307 at the Best Western Sheridan Center at 6 p.m. and Black Tooth will host an outdoor concert with El Wencho beginning at 7 p.m.

Luminous Brewhouse will host skijoring calcutta at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheridan Hawks will again take to the ice at the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the national anthem and flag presentation will begin at 9 a.m. on Broadway St. with skijoring beginning at 10 a.m. For additional information on the events, see wyowinterrodeo.org or check out the My Bighorns app.