SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary members presented donations totaling $37,000 to The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation at its annual meeting and luncheon Feb. 7. With this gift, the Auxiliary has given $674,000 to Sheridan Memorial Hospital since 1991.

With a mission “to provide comfort to and better the welfare of Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s patients,” the Auxiliary board members voted on the opportunity that best exemplified their purpose.

Their funds will enhance patient care in several departments including respiratory therapy, urgent care and patient and family waiting rooms.

Hospital leaders — Barb Hespen, Dee Gilson, Lacey Johnson and Dr. David Nickerson — gratefully accepted the gift presented on behalf of the numerous departments that will be positively impacted by this contribution. Also joining in the presentation were Foundation staff and board members Richard Garber, Vicki Jorgenson, Cody Sinclair, Dr. William Doughty, Ada Kirven and Stella Montano.

Auxiliary Board President Karen Steir and Trees of Love Chairwoman Joan Kalasinsky presented this year’s donation check to the department leaders and The Foundation on behalf of the Auxiliary board and its membership.

“We are so appreciative of the generosity and passion of the Auxiliary Board and all the Auxiliary volunteers,” explained Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair. “This year’s donation will enhance the patient experience throughout the entire organization and we are so fortunate to be able collaborate with such an incredible group.”