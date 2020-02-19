SHERIDAN — Nominations and applications for the 2020 Wyoming Boys State session set for June 14-2 at the University of Wyoming in Laramie are now being accepted online at wyoboysstate.org.

Boys State, a program aimed at developing tomorrow’s leaders, is sponsored by the American Legion and is offered to boys who have completed their junior year in high school and have at least one remaining semester in high school. Applicants must be of good character and have an interest in government.

Delegates will compete for a variety of scholarships and may earn three college credits for completion of the program.

Two Wyoming delegates will have the opportunity to attend the Boys Nation program in Washington, D.C.

The cost of attendance to Wyoming Boys State is $300, and may be sponsored by local American Legion posts or private sponsors.

For information and an overview of the Boys State program, see the groups website at wyoboysstate.org or contact your high school guidance counselor.

Applications must be completed online and submitted to the high school guidance office or local American Legion post by March 15.