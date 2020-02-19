By Tom Coulter, Wyoming Tribune Eagle via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — In what could be a historic step for Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon and several top lawmakers announced Monday the state will explore the possibility of buying a million acres of land owned by Occidental Petroleum Corporation in southern Wyoming. Occidental acquired the parcels after merging with the original owner of the land, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, last August. Much of the land lies along the Union Pacific Railroad, which runs across all of southern Wyoming. The governor discussed the possible purchase in a news conference Monday afternoon that featured State Treasurer Curt Meier, State Auditor Kristi Racines and top lawmakers from both chambers.

“Obviously, Wyoming is facing some really large challenges,” Gordon said. “It takes an opportunity that rises from time to time to make big decisions for the state going forward.”

The potential purchase, which Gordon said has been in the works for about six months, is viewed as part of an ongoing effort in the Legislature to address the state’s projected structural revenue deficit in coming years.

“As the governor mentioned in his opening comments, we have some challenges — not that this would be the solution, but this would be maybe part of closing some of the gaps in funding,” House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said during the news conference.

The state would pay for the purchase through either its “rainy-day” saving account, its Permanent Mineral Trust Fund or the Common School Account within the Permanent Land Fund. However, both the price of the land and the potential economic boost it could bring the state remain unclear.

The state has notified Occidental of its interest in the land, which the company has been aiming to sell since its acquisition of Anadarko. When contacted by a reporter about the negotiations, a spokeswoman for Occidental declined to comment. The land owned by Occidental follows the “checkerboard” pattern of the original land parcels that were granted to Union Pacific in the 19th century. If purchased by the state, the land would offer a wide range of uses, as noted by Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, during the news conference.

“This parcel includes minerals, grazing lands, all kinds of lands,” Perkins said. “Basically, it’s every other section within miles of the original Transcontinental Railroad and a few other places. This is an opportunity we saw to diversify from investing in Wall Street to investing back into the lands of Wyoming.”