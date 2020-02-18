Ucross opens new exhibit

UCROSS — Ucross recently announced the opening of a new exhibition in the Ucross Art Gallery with work by Ucross Fellows Jennifer Reifsneider and Martha Tuttle.

“Entwined” showcases 24 contemporary multidisciplinary works that incorporate various elements including fabric, sculpture, paint and fiber techniques such as weaving, spinning, crocheting and knitting. The exhibition opened Friday, and it will be on view through May 15.

A workshop and public reception are scheduled for April 19 in conjunction with the 2020 Celebrate the Arts festival in Sheridan. The artist-led fiber workshop will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Raymond Plank Center in Ucross. Materials will be provided. Please RSVP for the event before April 10 by calling 307-737-2291. The opening reception with artists talks will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the Ucross Art Gallery. Both the workshop and reception are free and open to the public.

“We are honored to present the work of Jennifer and Martha in our new exhibition, ‘Entwined,’” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “Their work reflects a depth of multi-faceted engagement with the world, and leads us to find fresh ways to encounter and interpret our complex lives and surroundings.”

According to Yasmeen Siddiqui — a writer, editor, teacher and Ucross alum who wrote the exhibition essay — each work “tracks a single element from a simple source to tell stories that help us notice ways a material is inextricably contingent on and bound to what we both do and do not see.”

“Reifsneider and Tuttle have made offerings: ways of seeing celestial and earthly phenomena as they permeate our consciousness,” Siddiqui continued.

WYO to host National Theatre Live screening

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of “The Lehman Trilogy” via National Theatre Live on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

NTL is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. NTL launched in June 2009 and has been experienced by more than 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world — including the WYO.

“The Lehman Trilogy” tells the story of a young man from Bavaria who, in 1844, stands on a New York dockside, dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins.

Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St. or by phone at 307-672-9084.

Lecture to focus on creativity

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will offer a lecture on “The Craft of Creativity” on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Eric Richards’ external activities as a professional composer-arranger inform and energize his work as a teacher, mentor and ensemble conductor. His presentation of audio and video examples are structured around an array of professional composition and arranging projects for various media in multiple styles.

Richards will discuss the realities and demands of the creative professional workplace and how these parameters can both align and differ with the typical training received by music students and young professionals. This presentation includes musical selections to enhance the understanding of classical composition, transcription and arranging; jazz composition and arranging of vernacular (popular) music.

Refreshments will follow the lecture, which is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0700.

The lecture will take place at Sheridan College at 1 Whitney Way.

Lecture on ‘Fens of the Bighorns’ rescheduled

SHERIDAN — A lecture set for 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Sheridan College has been rescheduled for Wednesday and will focus on fens of the Bighorn National Forest.

As part of ongoing forest planning activities, the Bighorn National Forest, with help from the Wyoming Natural Resource Database, began an effort in 2011 to better understand the abundance and distribution of fens on forest land. Fens are peat-forming wetlands that develop where a relatively constant supply of ground water creates stable hydrologic conditions, including constant water levels, moderated water temperatures and saturated plant rooting zones.

These conditions result in ecologic conditions that favor persistent plant communities.

Chris Williams, forest hydrologist for the Bighorn National Forest, will speak about the project work around fens.

The lecture will take place in the Mars Agriculture Center Room 201. It is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact Dr. Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.