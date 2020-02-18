Phew, what a week!

Not even in the thick of it, I still feel exhausted for those down in Cheyenne participating and covering the Wyoming Legislature budget session. As an active listener from a distance, I admit it is extremely difficult to keep up with the important topics — which I’m quickly realizing is all of them — and track where they’re at in the process of introductions, first and second readings, etc.

The first week of session is a rapid fire of bill after bill introduction in the house of origin. The deadline for bills to be reported out of committee in the house of origin hit Monday, with today’s deadline including the last day for the Committee of the Whole in the house of origin. Bills must pass second reading in the house of origin Wednesday for them to continue moving forward.

As of Monday at 3 p.m. on the Senate side, five bills had been withdrawn; 20 files had been received for introduction but nothing further; 35 files had been placed on the general; 47 files had been referred to committees and 16 had failed introduction. Eleven bills had passed on third reading — ahead of the game.

On the House side, three bills had been withdrawn; seven were received for introduction; 18 were placed on the general file; 93 were referred to committees and 50 failed introduction.

In a week’s time, legislators have whipped through a hefty number of bills, while striving to focus on the task at hand: the biennium budget.

For those just checking in, the Wyoming Legislature started its 2020 budget session Feb. 10 — last Monday — and ends March 12. Friday, Feb. 27, marks the last day for third readings in the house of origin, meaning all bills that have not made it to that point will be nixed from the list and will not continue the journey from the House to the Senate and vice versa.

Those already passing third reading in the Senate include topics related to hemp production, animal damage management, health insurance costs, public records amendments and a prescription tracking program, among others. The House approved on third reading two bills thus far: one referring to commercial operator registration and authority to operate and another related to banking, expanding the authority of special purpose depository institutions.

As I work to catch up on those bills locals are tracking closely — including the local sales and use taxes coming from the House, which passed second reading Monday — I encourage all citizens to pop into the live and filed audio recordings. Our local legislators are speaking up quite often on certain bills, so listen in and keep tabs on what may closely affect you in the future.