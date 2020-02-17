• Get creative, encourage and inspire others as you join Emily Gardner painting rocks to take home or leave around town Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. in the art studio at The Hub on Smith. Bring your own rock or use one provided. All supplies will be provided and no sign-ups are needed.

• Join local artist Ginger Morris and The Hub Fun Department’s Lisa Wells and have fun with ink art Feb. 25 from 1-2:30 p.m. for a suggested $2 contribution. No art experience is necessary and all supplies will be provided. There is a maximum of 10 participants who must sign up by Feb. 24.

• Local collectors combine their knowledge to give their best estimate as to the value of antique items for Sheridan’s Antique Roadshow every third Tuesday through May starting Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. in the community room at The Hub. There is no charge and all are limited to one item.

• Wear your straw hat, brightest shirt or flip flops for The Hub’s “Spring is in Sight Luau” Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafe.

• Free admission to the Sheridan College Generals vs. Casper College game Feb. 19 has been provided by Sheridan College. Sign up at front desk. Transportation will depart from the lobby at 6:45 p.m. and the game begins at 7:30 p.m. A $5 suggested contribution will be accepted.